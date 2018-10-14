Inmate hospitalised after attack in prison

An inmate on remand at the Lusignan Prison, on the East Coast of Demerara, has been hospitalised after he was attacked on Friday night. The incident occurred sometime around 20:30h.

The 25-year-old suspect was charged and remanded to prison on Friday for being in possession of an illegal gun and matching ammunition.

However, according to acting Prisons Director Gladwin Samuels, later that night, “while housed in the Holding Bay, he was reportedly assaulted by prisoner(s) unknown.”

It was reported that the inmate sustained injuries to the head.

“When asked what might have caused such an attack, he was unable to say. According to him, he has no conflict with anyone currently incarcerated,” the Prisons Director said.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old young man remains hospitalised as the incident is being investigated by the Police.

The injured inmate, a dog food vendor of E Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was arrested late Thursday evening at his home after the unlicensed weapon was discovered.

Acting on information received, ranks in A Division (Georgetown) went to the house where they carried out a search on the premises during which the .32 Taurus pistol along with 12 live matching rounds was found.