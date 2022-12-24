Inmate found dead in cell at Timehri Prison

An inmate at the Timehri Prison died by suspected suicide in his cell, according to the Guyana Prisons Service.

Dead is 24-year-old Martinez Rajas, a Venezuelan National, who was remanded to prison since April 28 for Possession of Stolen Articles.

Rajas was found unresponsive during a security check at about 05:20hrs this morning (December 24).

“A nurse on duty was immediately summoned where she confirmed that the inmate was unresponsive. Thereafter, the police were summoned and the body was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where the inmate was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty,” the Prisons Service said.

According to the Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, an investigation is currently being conducted by the police and prison authorities.