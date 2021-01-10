Inmate found dead in cell at Lusignan Prison

Forty-four-year-old Roger Samuels who was on remand at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on a larceny charge was on Sunday morning found dead in his cell.

The man last known address was given as Lot 2606 Parfaith Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD.

Based on reports received, at about 6:00h, the Duty Officer at Lusignan Prison was in the process of unlocking the prisoners to wash-up when he observed Samuels lying in a motionless state on his bed.

In light of this, a doctor attached to the penitentiary, Dr. Britton examined Samuels and pronounced him dead. At the time of his incarceration, he shared a cell in Unit 1 with seven other inmates.

He was charged and remanded for to prison on January 8, 2021 for allegedly stealing a motor car.

He was reportedly admitted to prison with several injuries to his body which were inflicted by the public as a result of the alleged offence he had committed.

His body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post- mortem examination.