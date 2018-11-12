Injured Trisha Chetty ruled out of Women’s World T20

Wicketkeeper-batsman Trisha Chetty has been ruled out of South Africa’s World T20 campaign after the recurrence of a back injury. Faye Tunnicliffe, the 19-year-old Boland wicketkeeper, has been called up as replacement but she will not arrive in time to play the team’s opening game against Sri Lanka on Monday.

“It has been very frustrating for us as a team,” South Africa coach Hilton Moreeng said. “You have to feel for a player like Trisha Chetty who has worked extremely hard and recovered well to get here. It’s really unfortunate, it’s something that’s reoccurred and we couldn’t control. We wish her a speedy recovery. After speaking to her, after we got all of the medical reports, you could tell it was very frustrating and disappointing for her as well.”

Tunnicliffe made her international debut in September, during the three T20Is South Africa played against West Indies in Bridgetown and Tarouba.

“Faye Tunnicliffe who is coming in to replace Trish is one of the promising young wicket-keepers that we have in the country,” Moreeng added. “She is also familiar with the conditions, she was with us on the last tour.

“We know that we are in a tough group and we’re ready for that. At the end of the day we can only control what we can, we just need to stay focused.”

It is possible that Lizelle Lee will take up a temporary place behind the stumps until Tunnicliffe links up with the South African squad, which is expected to be as soon as possible. (ESPNCricinfo)