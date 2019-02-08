Injured suspect arraigned for taxi driver’s murder

One of the suspects who was apprehended at the Woodlands Hospital where he was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained, after allegedly attacking and murdering a taxi driver in front of his wife and child in the vicinity of the Two Brothers Gas Station, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) last month, was on Friday arraigned before the Chief Magistrate.

The suspect, 28-year-old Rodrick Thomas of Williams Street, Kitty, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and had to be partially lifted as a result of his broken leg.

With representation from Attorneys, James Bond and Siand Dhurjon, Thomas had the charge of murder read to him which alleged that he, on January 22 2018, at said Eccles Public Road, murdered Kelvin Walters.

Thomas was jointly charged for the capital offense, along with Devon Allen who is presently hospitalized.

Though his attorney made a bail application, stating that the suspect received injuries due to an accident in the interior, he was remanded to prison and will return on February 15 2019.

Inews previously reported that that 35-year-old Walters of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), died after he was shot to his face.

The ex-solider, who also worked as a bodyguard for a mining company was shot by one of the men who rode up on a motorcycle after he reportedly refused to pull his car over into the corner.

After being shot, Walters reportedly slammed into the two men on the bike which resulted in their injuries.

Based on reports received, the two men fell to the roadway, but hurriedly got up and escaped on foot leaving the motorcycle and a weapon at the scene.

An injured Walters was pulled from his motorcar and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

At the time of the shooting incident, his wife and daughter were in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.