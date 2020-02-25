Injunction filed by Gov’t Minister against Guyana Times, Jagdeo thrown out  

Injunction applications filed by a Government Minister against Guyana Times and PPP/C’s General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo were this morning dismissed by Justice Gino Persaud during a brief proceeding at the Demerara High Court.

In January, Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Annette Ferguson filed a $60 million lawsuit against Jagdeo and Guyana Times after claiming that both parties made libel statements regarding her wealth.

Subsequently, Ferguson through attorney Lyndon Amsterdam asked the court to grant interim injunctions, to prevent both parties from making further statements.

However, the court denied same. In handing down the ruling, Justice Persaud noted that only in the rarest of libel cases interim injunctions are granted.

“The claimant has failed to persuade the court that this is such a rare or exceptional case…In coming to this conclusion, I’m conscious to the need to ensure the free expression of opinion by those who put themselves in the democratic process for election to the population at large,” the judge stated.

Attorneys-at-Law Anil Nandlall in association with Manoj Narayan represented Jagdeo while Devindra Kissoon appeared for Guyana Times.