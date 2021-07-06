Initiative launched to help Persons with Disabilities with career guidance, job coaching

The First Lady’s Office in collaboration with Guyana Council of Organisation for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) today launched a Guidance and Counselling Programme for young people with disabilities aimed at helping them in a number of areas including job coaching and career guidance.

The programme will be piloted with students from the Special Education Needs (SEN) schools, young members of the Disable People Organizations (DPOs) and the orphanages that house young persons with disabilities in Regions 3 and 4.

Through the programme, persons will benefit from job coaching, psychosocial support, career guidance, capacity building among other areas of support and empowerment.

During the simple launching ceremony, First Lady Mrs Arya Ali spoke of the importance of having persons living with disabilities to be a part of the country’s revival post-COVID.

Meanwhile, Programme Coordinator of Guyana Council of Organization for Persons with disabilities, Mr. Ganesh Singh revealed that this initiative has been in the making for three years. He explained that persons living with disabilities have to understand the reality of their situation, hence why they will require guidance.

Ms. Savvie Hopkinson, the Ministry of Education Special Education Needs (SEN) National Officer highlighted the importance of such a programme to the overall empowerment of young persons with disabilities. Ms. Hopkinson welcomed the programme and pledged her department’s support to the implementation of the initiative across the various regions.