Infrastructure development key priority of Govt – Prime Minister

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips today said that infrastructure development is a key priority of the Government and that Region Two, like all other regions, will see significant capital investments in the coming years.

The Prime Minister made the statement during an outreach exercise to Three Friends community in Region Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam).

He was joined by the Minister of Public Service, the Honourable Sonia Parag at Three Friends and then at Cotton Field where they held open discussions on the Government’s current and future plans.

The two Government officials also listened to the concerns of the residents.

According to Prime Minister Phillips, Region Two will also benefit from improvements in the ICT landscape following last year’s liberalisation of the telecommunications sector.

The senior government official added that outreaches are important to the Government so that the Administration can witness and better understand the challenges faced by citizens across the country.

Among the concerns raised by the residents, is the need for improved farm-to-market roads and better security, especially regular anti-crime patrols.

The two Government officials and other members of the Cabinet are with His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali in the region on a two-day outreach.