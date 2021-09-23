Industry woman robbed at knifepoint

A 63-year-old shopkeeper of Industry Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (EBD) was on Wednesday evening attacked and robbed by a knife-toting bandit. She was relieved of 35,000 in cash along with a quantity of Digicel and GTT phone cards.

Police stated that on the day in question at about 20:15h, the elderly woman who operates a grocery shop at the bottom of her dwelling house was in the process of securing her shop while her sister was assisting her in locking the gate.

As soon as the gate was locked the suspect reportedly scaled the fence and held the sister at knife point. She was then taken into the shop where he relieved the shopkeeper of the cash and the phone cards.

He then made good his escape on foot. Immediately after the incident, the two women raised an alarm and the police were contacted. Checks for the perpetrator proved unsuccessful.

Investigations are ongoing.