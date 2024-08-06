Industrial Supply of Guyana Inc. expands operations to Berbice

Industrial Supply of Guyana Inc. (ISG), a prominent subsidiary of MACORP, has opened a new branch in Berbice.

“This new branch is not just a physical expansion of our footprint, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to serve our customers with dedication and excellence,” the company said in a press release.

“With 21 years of experience in delivering top-quality industrial supplies, the company is set to enhance its service and support to the Berbice community,” it added.

Located at Lot 9, Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, this new branch will provide local businesses with access to an extensive range of accredited products, including NP & Ultra lubricants, SKF belts, seals, and bearings, SKF customized seals, E-pro generators and lightning towers, NAPA batteries, Lincoln maintenance products, Wacker Neuson equipment, and international trucks and parts.

All products distributed are 100% accredited, ensuring superior quality and reliability.

As an ISO 9001 certified company, ISG said it is committed to maintaining high standards of quality management and customer satisfaction. “This certification underscores the company’s dedication to providing exceptional products and services that meet the stringent requirements of international standards,” the company outlined.

Over the years, ISG has built a strong reputation for serving diverse industries such as Mining, Agriculture ( Rice & Sugar ), Construction, Energy, Construction, Manufacturing Oil & Gas, etc. The new Berbice location aims to support these industries by providing high-quality supplies that will enhance operational efficiency and contribute to regional growth.

“ISG is excited to bring its extensive product offerings and industry expertise to Berbice., with the main goal of supporting local businesses with reliable products and exceptional service to foster economic development in the region,” the company further noted.

The inauguration of the branch was officiated by a distinguished group, including Mr. German Consuegra- General Manager of MACORP & ISG; Mrs. Natasha Ali- Operations Manager of ISG; His Worship Mayor Dave Budhu of Rose Hall; and Ms. Melissa Thomas, a National Petroleum Specialist.

