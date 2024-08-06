Indigenous Imaginations II: An explosion of culture & talent set for Aug 10

The second edition of ‘Indigenous Imaginations’ is set to be an exhilarating celebration of indigenous culture, showcasing the diverse talents of Guyana’s indigenous communities.

Organised by The Nine Nations, a newly established collective formed on July 10, 2023, this event promises a vibrant display of indigenous creativity across various forms — fashion, art, music, food, and more.

It would be held on August 10 at the Black Magenta in Georgetown, and it would be offering an unparalleled experience of indigenous creativity and community spirit.

The Nine Nations, as a collective, emerged from a casual conversation between Nigel Butler and Sherica Ambrose, who saw the need for a unique platform to highlight and preserve indigenous culture. This conversation sparked the creation of a group comprising both indigenous and non-indigenous members, united by their mission to celebrate and sustain the rich heritage of Guyana’s indigenous tribes.

As Leroy Hendricks, the organisation’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), noted, the goal of The Nine Nations is to promote and preserve indigenous culture through innovative and collaborative efforts.

“It makes marketing and networking easier for crafters, artists, make-up artists, designers, graphic artists, photographers, models, chefs, and so much more,” Hendricks, who hails from Lethem, explained.

The first edition of the Indigenous Imaginations fashion show and exhibition was held in August 2023, and it was a tremendous success, according to Hendricks.

“The first event was a total success, as we had all our tickets sold out. There was a demand for more; however, space did not permit us,” he explained.

As such, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better.

“This year will definitely be bigger and better, as we have already secured a bigger venue, secured 14 sponsors so far, and the participation of over 50 individuals who are dedicating their time to make this possible,” Hendricks noted.

The event will be done in two segments; the first segment is the exhibition, lasting from 11:00hrs to 15:00hrs, where there will be workshops, craft demonstrations, as well as indigenous foods, drinks and craft on sale. This segment of the event is free.

The second part is the fashion show, starting from 18:00hrs and featuring eight designers and over 25 models. A ticket for this show costs $5000 and can be purchased at the Black Magenta or at the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA).

The fashion designers lined up to display their creations are: Manicy Allicock, Matts and Annie’s Art, Natasha David, Lethem Excusive Apparel, Vanda Designs, and newcomers Sherica Ambrose, Elizabeth Williams and Dolly Chambers.

“They will all be bringing their unique styles: from traditional wear to shirts to bags to swimwear to jewellery. It’s definitely a spectacle you’d want to see! We’ll also be seeing the works of Nigel Butler (and) Courtney Douglas, among other artists,” Hendricks expressed.

According to the PRO, events like these are important for indigenous creatives, because they help to promote their unique talent to a wider audience.

“Another important aspect is that it contributes greatly to the budding tourism product of our country. One doesn’t have to travel very far to witness the unique indigenous culture when it can all be experienced at one place: food, craft, clothing, you name it, it will be there at Indigenous Imaginations II,” he noted.

