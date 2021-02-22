Indian President extends Republic Day greetings to Guyana

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind has written to President Dr Irfaan Ali extending best wishes for Guyana’s 51st Republic Anniversary.

See the statement below:

On behalf of the Government and the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to your Excellency, the Government and people of Guyana on the occasion of your Republic Day.

India attaches immense importance to our ties with Guyana. Our two countries share warm and friendly relations with growing engagements in the political, economic, commercial and cultural fields. I am confident that our partnership will be further strengthened in the years to come.

India’s gesture of solidarity by way of extending medical supplies and protective gear last year, to assist the Government and friendly People of Guyana in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is symbolic of our close relations. India will continue to be a reliable partner of Guyana in the collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

I convey my best wishes to Your Excellency’s good health and well-being and continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Guyana.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.