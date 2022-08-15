Indian High Commission in Guyana observes 76th Independence Anniversary of India

The High Commission of India in Georgetown on Monday celebrated the Independence Day of India as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the premises of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Queenstown, Georgetown.

The event was attended by Indian nationals, persons of Indian origin, friends of India and other distinguished invitees.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana H.E. Dr. K.J. Srinivasa hoisted the Indian National Flag, read the message of President of India H.E. Smt. Droupadi Murmu, and addressed the gathering.

The event also included cultural performances by the students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre choreographed and guided by Dance Teacher Mrs. Varsha J. Chaudhari and Yoga Teacher Mr. Mohit Kumar Mann; message for the youth by Master Athrav Kotehal Gowdara, rendition of patriotic songs, etc.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Anniversary from March 2021 to August 2023 as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Government of India is organizing various events across the globe in the run-up to the [email protected] to celebrate this historic occasion.

The High Commission of India has also been organizing various events since March 2021 to commemorate this important occasion.