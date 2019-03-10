Indian Arrival Monument at Palmyra finally completed

After several controversial delays, the Indian Arrival Monument located at Palmyra in East Berbice, Region Six, has been finally completed.

This is according to Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson, in a post on his facebook page.

The monument features six bronze statues gifted by the Indian Government.

The US$150,000, 12-foot-tall bronze edifice depicting three men, two women and a child in their everyday lives arrived in Guyana since 2016, but was erected on its concrete base only last October.

This was because the concrete based that was initially constructed to hold the 17- ton edifice had collapsed. The Indian Government then stepped in, dispatching an engineer, sculptor and the architect to ensure its completion.

The Public Infrastructure Ministry then took over the project in eight lots, which included the construction of the monument base and podium, the walkway around the monument, internal drains, access roads into and around the compound, fencing, visitors’ gallery and security hut, as well as landscaping and supervision services.



