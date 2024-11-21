‘India ready to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with Guyana’ – Modi as he receives highest national award

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday evening conferred Guyana’s highest National Award – the Order of Excellence – on Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in recognition of his “exception service” to the global community.

Prime Minister Modi is currently leading a high-level delegation on a historic three-day state visit in Guyana. His first full day in Georgetown was packed with high-level engagements and culminated in the evening with a State Dinner hosted by President Ali at State House in Georgetown.

Following more than an hour of cultural presentations displaying Guyana’s rich diversity, the Guyanese Head of State presented Prime Minister Modi with the national award. The Indian leader received the Order of Excellence in recognition of his contributions as a visionary statesman, for his sterling leadership in championing the voices of developing countries on the global stage, and for advancing international cooperation.

Delivering brief remarks, President Ali applauded Prime Minister Modi for his exceptional service to the international community especially the Caribbean region.

“The greatest of any human being… is to give of their very little when they are most in need and Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled this test with distinction during the COVID-19 pandemic when they gifted [the Caribbean] region 500,000 vaccines when India itself was rallying to meet their own needs. Here in Guyana, we were fortunate to receive 80,000 of those vaccines,” the Head of State noted.

According to the Guyanese Leader, India’s commitment to this region was reflected in during the India-CARICOM Summit held earlier in the day during which there was a mutual commitment to helping each other overcome challenges rather than competing with each other.

“It is this type of thinking that will change the world when we seek to help each other to overcome the many challenges that are before us,” Ali stated.

On the national front, the President highlighted that Guyana has benefitted enormously from India’s expertise with human capital training through scholarships, military exchange programmes, concessional loans and grants, it’s first international Stadium, investments from the Indian EXIM Bank, cultural exchanges, support in the medical field, among others.

“In every sphere of national development, we can point to physical, institutional and systemic support from the Government and people of India. And we salute you, Prime Minister Modi, and the people of India. And we thank you gratefully, on behalf of all the people of Guyana and on behalf of the people of this beautiful region. Continue to lead, continue to be bold, continue to demonstrate the type of spine that is required in this very complex global environment. And know that in Guyana and in CARICOM, you will have the support to ensure that we all win and win together in the interest of the people of our countries,” President Ali posited.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister expressed gratitude to President Ali for the conferral of Guyana’s highest award – an honour that he says belongs to all 1.4 billion Indians and is a reflection of the strong ties between the two nations.

“This is a living proof of your deep commitment towards our relations, which will continue to inspire us to move forward in every field. Friends, India-Guyana relations are based on our shared history, cultural heritage and deep mutual trust,” a live English translation of PM Modi’s address, which was done in Hindi, stated.

According to the Indian Leader, President Ali has immensely contributed to taking these bilateral ties to unprecedented heights and under his leadership, India-Guyana relations will continue to move forward in every direction.

“India is also ready to walk shoulder to shoulder with Guyana in every field. Our cooperation, as two democracies, is important not only for bilateral relations but also for the entire Global South,” the Prime Minister noted.

Recognising Guyana as ‘The Land of Many Waters, PM Modi outlined the important role rivers of both countries played in their civilisation and how water acts as a social and cultural pride in the two nations.

“There are many such examples of similarities between India and Guyana which further deepen our historical and cultural relations… I dedicate the honor bestowed upon me today to these very historical relations between India and Guyana and our unbreakable friendship,” the Indian leader stated.

In addition to Guyana, Dominica also bestowed its highest National Award, Dominica Award of Honour, upon to Prime Minister Modi during the CARICOM-India Summit held at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown. The award was Dominica will honour Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Highest National Award, Dominica Award of Honour at India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana.

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said this accolade is a tribute to the Indian Prime Minister’s enduring legacy of leadership, his commitment to humanity, and the indelible mark he has left on nations, including Dominica, far beyond India’s shores.

