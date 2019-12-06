India opt to bowl against West Indies; Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns

Toss India chose to bowl v West Indies

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his way back into international cricket since the West Indies tour in August; he was likely to enter the contest immediately as India elected to bowl first with dew expected to affect the game later.

In the previous two home series, India did look to push themselves and bat first after winning the toss, but that is something India might want to try if they have a lead in the series. Also making a comeback of sorts was KL Rahul, slated to open once again in the absence of the injured Shikhar Dhawan. Mohammed Shami and Sanju Samson had to wait for their T20I comebacks. West Indies made one change to their last XI, leaving out Keemo Paul for Hayden Walsh.

India 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk) , 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Lendl Simmons, 3 Brandon King, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Kieron Pollard (capt.), 6 Denesh Ramdin (wk), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Khary Pierre, 9 Kesrick Williams, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Hayden Walsh Jr

(ESPNCricinfo)