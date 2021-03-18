India offering fully-funded scholarships to Guyanese

The Government of India is offering fully-funded Scholarships under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarship Scheme 2021-2021 to Guyanese. Nine scholarships are available under this programme for Guyanese nationals with tuition, stipend, contingent grant, house rent allowance/ accommodation, thesis, dissertation expenses and return international airfare for undergraduate, post-graduate, and post-doctoral research courses.

The Council does not offer admission in medical/ paramedical (nursing/ physiotherapy/ anesthesia etc.) nor fashion courses. Prospective applicants must read all the guidelines before applying for a course. ICCR Scholarship guidelines can be viewed on the ICCR portal at: http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/assets/site/docs/Policy%20Guidelines.pdf.

Applicants are advised to visit the websites of preferred universities/institutes and do thorough research of courses offered, eligibility criteria, and general information about each preferred university/ institute before applying for admission.

They should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the course and should submit all relevant documentation as required by the universities/institutes, in addition to the basic certificates mentioned in the online application form. Applications are to be filled at http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/home/register.

A recent passport size photograph should be uploaded on the application form. Copies of all academic qualifications, certificates, and mark sheets, including those relating to school-leaving examination along with a certificate of physical fitness in the prescribed form, recommendations/character certificates from existing school as required by the universities, and certified copy of bio-data page of applicant’s valid passport are to be uploaded also.

A printed and signed copy of the application along with copies of all documents, uploaded on the portal, are also to be submitted to the High Commission of India not later than April 20, 2021. The High Commission of India is encouraging all eligible Guyanese nationals to avail themselves of these scholarships.