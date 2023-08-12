India level T20I series after Gill, Jaiswal fireworks

Shimron Hetmyer’s blistering fifty went in vain as India crushed the West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20 International in Florida, United States.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill powered India to the highest successful chase in Florida, after cruising to 179-1 in 17 overs.

Earlier, West Indies batting first posted 178-8 in 20 overs. Hetmyer slammed 61 while Shai Hope made 45. Kuldeep Yadav was again the best bowler with 2-26 in four overs.

In reply, West Indies bowling lacked firepower, as only Romario Shepherd picked up the wicket of Gill, who made 77.

Jaiswal was left unbeaten on 84 as India stormed to victory.

The fifth and final deciding T20I will be played at the same venue in Florida, tomorrow Sunday August 13 from 10:30AM local time.

--- ---