India face NZ on triple-header opening day at Providence Stadium in Women’s World T20

Defending Champions West Indies will take on the winner of the World T20 Qualifier under lights on a triple-header opening day on November 9 in the Women’s World T20 in the West Indies.

India women and New Zealand women kick off the tournament at Providence Stadium in Guyana before three-time champions Australia women face Pakistan women at the same venue later in the evening. The West Indies-Qualifier 1 clash, which will also be hosted by Providence Stadium, will round out the first day.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, meanwhile, will host the two semi-finals on November 22 as well as the final on November 24.

Notably, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be used for the first time in a World T20 tournament and for the first time, the Women’s World T20 will be a standalone event, after the previous six editions were organised alongside the men’s World T20.

Hosts West Indies are placed in Group A along with 50-over World Cup Champions England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 1. Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 2 make up Group B.

With two spots up for grabs, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Thailand, Uganda and United Arab Emirates will fight it out in the Women’s World T20 qualifiers in the Netherlands from July 7 to 14.

All 23 matches are set to be broadcast live and will be played across three venues – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia and Providence Stadium in Guyana.

In addition to hosting the triple-header on the opening day, Providence Stadium will also host two marquee clashes: India v Pakistan on November 11 and Australia v New Zealand two days later.

Group A: West Indies, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 1

Group B: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 2

(ESPNCricinfo)