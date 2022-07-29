India crushed West Indies in 1st T20

India began the five-match T20 International series in grand style, thumping West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Friday. India’s batting effort was led by Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik, while bowlers collectively destroyed the West Indies batting line-up.

West Indies lost the first T20 International against India by 68 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

India posted a solid total of 190-6 in the first-ever international match at Brian Lara Cricket Academy while the Indian bowlers rocked the West Indies to 122-8 in 20 overs.

Shamrah Brooks top-scored with 20 while Keemo Paul made 19 not out as the batting failed to fire, despite the return of Shimron Hetmyer.

Ravi Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi had two wickets each in a collective bowling effort.

Earlier, India posted 190-6 in 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma setting the tone with a classy 64. Sharma struck seven fours and two sixes, but it was Dinesh Karthik who made an unbeaten 41 to help India to a strong finish.

Surykumar Yadav had opened the batting and scored 24 while Ashwin was unbeaten on 13. T20 International Debutant Alzarri Joseph had two wickets for 46 runs while Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Paul, and Jason Holder had one wicket each.

The second T20 will be played on Monday, August 1 in St Kitts and Nevis from 10:30 hours local time.