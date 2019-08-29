India commits to beautifying Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Guyana

The Government of India has committed to helping the Georgetown Mayor and City Council beautify the Mahatma Gandhi Statue, in observance of his 150th birth anniversary.

“So as part of that we will be trying to help the city of Georgetown to beautify that area and to redo that premises,” stated Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K.J. Srinivasa.

He made the commitment during a courtesy call on Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine.

Gandhi, during his lifetime, advocated for non-violent actions which brought down colonialism and gave independence to his homeland of India. His teachings of peace and humanity greatly influenced various freedom struggles and inspired several world leaders such as Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela in their fight for equity.

Meanwhile, the Indian Diplomat said his government will be assisting Guyana with developing and transforming Georgetown in other ways.

“We are also working upon, trying to do a twinning of the city of Georgetown with a city in India where complementarities can exist say for example garbage disposal and also in the IT and the language field and the development of culture, etc.,” Dr Srinivasa stated.