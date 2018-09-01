In excess of $20B worth of narcotics confiscated for 2017, says Anti-Narco Agency

Following the launching of its Annual Report on Friday on the Guyana Drug Information Network (GUYDIN), the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA) has outlined that a total of 121,305.8 pounds of narcotics were seized in the year 2017.

The report seeks to provide comprehensive data on drug supply-and-demand interventions for evidence-based policy and programme development.

Law enforcement agencies have seized a total of 55,139 kg of narcotics, which include substances such as marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy; and have even managed to eradicate over 117,000 kg of marijuana plants.

The drugs were said to be valued at in excess of $20 billion, and were snatched from the streets, while more than 300 persons have also been convicted for various drug crimes.

According to the report, combined efforts by the Public Health, Education and Public Security Ministries, along with several NGOs, resulted in over 900 persons receiving training in drug prevention and drug supply reduction, to work with youths and at-risk populations.

Further, over 100 persons have reportedly received specialised treatment for problematic drug use via the Phoenix Recovery Project and the Salvation Army Men’s Social Service.

GUYDIN is an inter-agency body comprising key stakeholders from law enforcement agencies working in Drug supply reduction, and professionals working in the field of drug prevention and treatment, who meet regularly to share data on drug supply-and-demand reduction interventions.

GUYDIN has now become an integral part of NANA since it was established in 2017.

This year’s report was developed by GUYDIN, with technical assistance from the Cooperation Program between Latin America, the Caribbean and the European Union on Drug Policies (COPOLAD).

COPOLAD is working in collaboration with the Organisation of American States, Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (CICAD), and the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) to standardise annual DIN reports; while CICAD is working to standardise data collection mechanisms for DINs across Latin America and the Caribbean.