Improvised weapons, other contraband found in prisons

Officers of both the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) unearthed a large quantity of prohibited items, inclusive of improvised weapons, inside the walls of the five prisons in Guyana on Saturday.

The searches were executed simultaneously at the Camp Street, Georgetown; Lusignan (East Coast Demerara); Timehri (East Bank Demerara); New Amsterdam (Berbice); and Mazaruni (Region Seven-Cuyuni Mazaruni) prisons.

During the extensive operation that lasted hours at each location, Prison Officers along with ranks of the GPF discovered, in total, 48 improvised weapons, scores of razor blades, four pairs of scissors, a hacksaw blade, 13 pieces of wires, five pieces of rope and constructions nails.

There were 51 cigarette lighters, a quantity of cigarettes, 11 cellular phones, 12 cellular phone chargers, seven cellular phone batteries, nine SIM cards, 19 smoking utensils, a memory card, eight USB cables, a quantity of “triple A” batteries, 14 metal spoons, steel wool, sandpaper, and nail clips found.

Additionally, the GPS and GPF ranks seized a quantity of cannabis, a small quantity of ecstasy powder, five bottles and two five-gallon bottles of homemade wine from the lock-ups.