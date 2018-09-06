Improvised weapons, ganja among illegal items confiscated at Camp St prison

A joint search of the Georgetown Prison on Thursday by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Prison Service, unearthed the following prohibited items:

a. Nineteen (19) cellular phones

b. Five (5) phone chargers

c. One (1) flash drive

d. Fifteen (15) cigarette lighters

e. Two (packs) cigarette

f. Five (5) pairs of scissors

g. Seven (7) improvised weapons

h. Five hundred (500) grams of cannabis

According to the police in a short statement, “t he operation which lasted for five hours, was commanded by two Senior Officers and involved a total of seventy-one ranks.”