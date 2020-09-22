Improvement in English, Science & Social Studies at NGSA

The Education Ministry has recorded improvements across three subject areas at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) this year.

These are English, Science, and Social Studies.

When it comes to Mathematics, there has been a decline in performance.

On July 1 and 2, some 14,032 students across Guyana sat the NGSA examination, in order to gain a place in the secondary education system.

Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson said the results showed that Social Studies improved across all regions, with 53% of the students securing 50% and over, as opposed to the 39% in 2019.

All administrative regions also recorded improvements in the number of candidates passing in English.

For Science, 44.1% of the candidates gained 50% and more, when compared to 39.4% last year.

But in Mathematics, 39.4% of students passed in comparison to 42% in 2019.

“The Ministry of Education has continued its collaboration with the Caribbean Examinations Council to improve quality of all national primary grade assessments. Teachers, subject specialists and test development officers developed the test items with the technical guidance of the Caribbean Examinations Council,” Hutson explained.