Improved Water Service on stream for White Water, Reg. 1 in 2022

Residents in White Water, Region One can look forward to enjoying improved access to potable water in the new year.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, made this announcement during an outreach at the White Water Multipurpose Hall, with Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

He stated that a number of new wells will be drilled within the Mabaruma sub-region in 2022. After the drilling of these wells, systems including those in Wauna, White Water and Kamwatta will be interconnected.

“By doing this residents within these communities will experience increased water pressure and overall improved water access,” the Minister said.

This adds to a list of programs that has seen significant improvement in the sub-region over the past year.

Less than two weeks ago, a needs assessment was conducted in the Mabaruma sub-region by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), which highlighted the importance for the expansion of the region’s services.

Minister Croal stated that the in addition to increased water access, the Ministry through GWI, will also be training a number of Community Support Officers (CSOs), to monitor and give technical support to water systems in the area. This he said will significantly benefit the communities and improve the water service.

In addition to this, Minister Croal noted a number of upcoming training programs, which will be led by the Ministry of Labour – Board of Industrial Training.

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony outlined the enhancement of regional health services, including upgrades of the Mabaruma Regional Hospital and White Water Health Post, among other developments.

The Minister in highlighting that Region One, has the highest vaccination rate in the country, encouraged residents to continue the pace of inoculation.

He also gaged residents on the government’s vaccination program for children with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. He emphasized that vaccines are safe and scientifically proven to be the best way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Department of Public Information)