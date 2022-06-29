Improper transport of sand damaging roads, clogging drains – Edghill laments

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill is calling on sand truck operators to be more responsible when transporting sand on the roadways, as sand falling from trucks is clogging drains, causing flooding and making the road ways impassable.

The Minister made this call during a recent visit to the mining town of Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

At the Kara Kara Bridge, the roadway was flooded, hindering vehicular traffic due to a build-up of sand which restricted the flow of water off the road.

The Minister noted that as a result, there has been break aways along the bridge, and if left unattended, the road would eventually collapse. To this end, the ministry has approved an emergency contract to immediately resolve the problem.

“If we don’t address those breakaways what we will have, is the road collapsing and then people would not be able to pass. So, we have a contractor on site that is dealing with the flooding, addressing the erosion and at the same time seeking to put in a solution that we don’t have to get back here again,” said Minister Edghill.

The works are being undertaken by Orin Supreme, a contracting service from within the region. This is part of government’s commitment to have residents more involved in the execution of developmental projects within their communities and regions.

Works which commenced on June 20, are expected to be completed before the end of the month.

Meanwhile, a similar situation is occurring along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway in close proximity to the popular Splashmin’s bridge.

Upon inspection, the minister revealed that a section of the bridge, measuring approximately 200 yards is covered in the equivalent of 40 truckloads of sand. This is as a result of the sand trucks repeatedly transporting sand without covers. The sand pit operators are also removing the protective curbs, which were designed to prevent sand from the surrounding environment coming onto the highway when it rains.

To remedy this issue, the Minister contacted his colleague, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat to find an alternative route to gain access to the sand pits.

The Special Projects Unit (SPU) is working on clearing the carriage way, which will be raised, as some parts of the highway are sinking.