Importance of democracy discussed as US Congressional delegation meets Pres. Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali hosted a State Lunch in honour of the visiting US Congressional House Committee on Ways and Means of the Congress of the United States of America at State House today.

The delegation was led by the Chair of the committee, Congressman Jason Smith.

Other members of the visiting US Delegation included Rep Terri Sewell (D-AL), Rep Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Rep Carol Miller (R-WV), Rep Michelle Fischbach (R-GA), Rep Mike Carey (R-OH), Representative Kelly Armstrong (R_ND) among others.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch accompanied the delegation.

During his brief address, President Ali spoke about the importance of democracy, enhancing trade and ways of strengthening the overall relationship between the two countries.

The House Committee on Ways and Means is the oldest committee of the United States Congress.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, Minister Of Public Works, Juan Edghill and other Cabinet members were also present.

