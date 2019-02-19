Immigration ranks benefit from training

Forty-three ranks attached to the Central Immigration Department received training from the United Kingdom’s Immigration Enforcement International (IEI) in several areas.

The training was conducted at the Officers’ Training Centre from January 28 to January 31, 2019.

The ranks received training in critical areas of their specialty, which will boost their capabilities in discharging their duties. Some areas in which the ranks were trained include forgery detection, human trafficking, profiling, impostors and UK Visa and Immigration Rules.

The training was done by Mr Gerry Cassidy of the IEI Jamaica Based Office.