“I’m actually working on it” – President says in response to question about declarations to Integrity Commission

President David Granger, earlier today (Wednesday), said that he has started the process to ensure that all of his documents are submitted to the Integrity Commission even as he assured that the government takes seriously, the role of that Commission.

“I am in touch with the Integrity Commission. I have written to them. I have not submitted all of my declarations… They [the documents] are taking some time, but I am in touch with them and the Commission has heard from me. I’ve had some challenges over that period of time, but I’m actually working on it and the Commission is aware of my interest in ensuring that they are submitted as quickly as possible,” the President was quoted as saying in a short report from the Ministry of the Presidency following the accreditation ceremony for the new Filipino Ambassador to Guyana.

The Head of State said too that it is Cabinet’s policy for all Ministers of the Government to comply with the requests of the Integrity Commission.

“As far as the Cabinet is concerned the general opinion or general rule is that we should all comply. So, it’s just a matter of time. Some of the details I think, may have taken some Members time, but I cannot say if all of them are compliant… but that is the policy of the Cabinet, that every Minister should comply,” he stated.