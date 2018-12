A 29-year-old Spanish speaking illegal immigrant is being processed for court after he was busted by officers from the Police and Defence Force at Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni River.

According to the Police, the joint patrol, which was commanded by a Captain at Eteringbang Landing, arrested the male foreign national after he was found in possession of an unlicenced 9mm pistol, two magazines and fifteen rounds of live ammunition.