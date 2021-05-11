Illegal concrete factory ordered to cease operations immediately

Proprietors of an illegal industrial facility adjacent to South Ruimveldt Gardens, have been ordered to immediately cease all operations.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, visited the location today where two men identified as representatives were served with a third Contravention Notice.

Minister Croal outlined that based on the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) land use policy, the parcel of land has not been approved for industrial activity and the relevant agencies were not engaged.

“As a government we welcome investment, but there is a proper manner in which investments are to be done and the first agency that is involved in permits for construction and commercial purposes is the Central Housing and Planning Authority… However, no application was done and secondly when the Central Housing and Planning Authority team came to serve that [first] contravention notice, they were met with a hostile environment,” Minister Croal said.

The first contravention notice was served to the company on May 5 by Enforcement Officers attached to CH&PA, who reported that the notice was destroyed by representatives of the company, prompting a second notice on May 8. The second notice was placed in a conspicuous location as mandated, since no one was on the property at the time.

Minister Croal further stated that all of the necessary legal frameworks will be employed by the state to ensure that the issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, CEO of CH&PA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, stated that the factory, is also a concern to the residents living in the area, who have listed several complaints since the establishment of the facility.

CEO Greaves also noted that in order to begin operation the company would have also needed approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), none of which were approached.

All prospective investors are being urged to comply with zoning protocols and contact CH&PA for all planning permits, and information regarding land use and zoning.