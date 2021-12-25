“I’ll be home for Christmas” – the hope of a travelling cricketer

By: Jemima Holmes

A cricketer’s travel life is one that most would envy. Jetting off Dubai this week and London the next, it is a fantasy that many young boys and girls envision, even before they become acquainted with the rules of the sport. What they cannot fathom, however, is the rush at the airport terminal, the hurry to get bags checked, the anticipation of seeing the team busses arrive and the sheer anxiety that is followed by one question, ‘Will I make it home in time?’

The cricketing schedule has no regard for personal time or preferred holidays and age old traditions like Boxing Day test Matches are sure to keep them busy during the holidays. Of course in recent times, especially with the dawn of the Coronavirus Pandemic, many players have been fortunate enough to travel with their families, but this is just a luxury that only few enjoy.

Guyana’s Romario Shepherd is one who often dreamed about the jet-setter life that comes with being a West Indian cricketer.

“Well as a kid growing up I always wanted to know what it was like being in a plane but now on these long flights, I certainly know what it is like now,” the right-arm pacer said with a chuckle.

He then added, “Being on a flight for hours and the airport hassle is the only mentally challenging part for me. Other than that I enjoy traveling exploring new countries and cities.”

And, like anyone would imagine, travel during the pandemic has not made it easier on those who utilise the airways frequently.

“I think I’ll be answering for everyone when I say bubble life is very hard on us mentally and it shows when some players leave tournaments and stuff,” he related to this publication.

“But you just have to try and understand it is what it is, if this is what it’s take to do what you love.”

‘Am I going to miss a holiday?’, ‘Will I make it in time for my child’s birthday?’, ‘How will I get to pick up a gift if time runs out?’; One can imagine how tense the atmosphere is when finding out upcoming tour dates. Only recently, the West Indian team on tour in Pakistan, of which Shepherd was apart, was cutting it pretty close to the holiday season with a December 13- 22 tour scheduled for One Day and T20 Internationals to be played.

In that situation, with just three days to get home for Christmas, it made the Guyanese cricketer ponder on being away for the holidays.

“When being away from your love ones is always tough especially if you have little kids who do not understand the job situation and so on,” Shepherd shared, “So every chance I have to video chat and stuff, I do.”

Given Guyana’s rich Christmas celebrations, Shepherd figures that this would be the holiday to miss and just can’t imagine not spending the festive season with his son Romauldo and partner, Terencia.

“I think it is very important especially for Christmas as a West Indian,” the cricketer told this publication.

“So I don’t think I would ever want to spend Christmas away from my family,” he added.

However, the 27- year- old is fully cognizant that sometimes, ‘push comes to shove’, “I mean if I have to, it has to be something that they would understand that I have no choice.”

Owing to recent developments, Shepherd has had the burden of ‘getting home in time’ removed from his shoulders, as the ODI series in the West Indian tour of Pakistan has been postponed. As such, he was now able to focus on the grand reception he always receives from his family upon his return, with some entertaining stories to look forward to fro little Romauldo.

He candidly told this publication, “Well he is always excited to see me whenever I’m back from tours and I’m always happy to get back to him and the family.”

With a laugh, he further stated, “Then he will tell me all the stories he can remember when I was away.”

Even with his dad on tour, Romauldo has spared no opportunity to keep the older Shepherd informed on his Christmas wish list, which according to his add, has continued to grow, day by day.

“Yes he always keeps reminding me and there is always something else to (add to) the list,” he shared light heartedly.

You can only imagine how the younger Shepherd’s face will light up when he sees all the gifts he wished for under the Christmas tree and to boot, his father being right there to help open those presents; home for the holidays.