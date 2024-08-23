‘If you’re stupid, you will lose your money, don’t blame the Govt’ – Jagdeo warns against scams 

Addressing the sudden surge in online scams – which are falsely using the names of government officials to prey on unsuspecting Guyanese – Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday has urged citizens to be cautious.

Speaking during a press conference, Jagdeo warned persons against recklessly handing over their hard earned money to scams disguised as “investment opportunities”.

But to persons who do become victims of these scams, Dr. Jagdeo emphasised that the government is not to blame.

“ If you’re stupid and you put your money there and they take your money, don’t blame the government, it’s a scam that’s going around,” he asserted.

“A lot of scams are going around. It’s phishing generated from abroad. Don’t fall prey to them…A lot of them hook you in, urging people to invest. If you’re stupid you’ll lose your money,” the Vice President reaffirmed.

--- ---