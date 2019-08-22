If you already own property, don’t apply for house lots – CH&PA

Head of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Lelon Saul is urging persons who already own property to desist from applying for house lots from the government.

“If you are the owner of a property, you should not seek to apply for a house lot through CH&PA because we are concerned with satisfying the needs of the ordinary man,” he is quoted as saying during an interview with the Department of Public Information.

Presently, it is difficult for the Authority to determine those who have house lots outside of the CH&PA system.

However, Saul said steps are being taken detect owners of properties which requires collaboration between the Deeds Registry, the Lands Registry and the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission.

This will allow the CH&PA to effectively serve those who require house lots. “We want to deter persons from doing that so we can concentrate on those who really are in need,” he stated.

Once persons are found to own lands prior to CH&PA allocating them a lot, it will be repossessed.

Making it crystal clear, Saul said, a condition of land allocation is that “you should not be the owner of any property” when applying to CH&PA.

There are over 25,000 active applications in the CH&PA system.

Saul said persons who have applied before to 2015 will be prioritised.