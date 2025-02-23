“If we see it… report it” – Min. Persaud on violence against women

Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud, has expressed outrage at Saturday night’s murder of a mother of one.

Police say Kenesha Marie Juman Vaughn, a 27-year-old housewife, was shot at least 12 times by her husband, 32-year-old Marlon DaSilva, during a heated argument at about 20:00hrs on Satruday at their Lot 1179 Section ‘A’ Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, home.

In a social media post on Sunday, Minister Persaud pointed out that violence is too embedded in the psyche and culture of how conflicts and emotions are dealt with. She sounded calls for persons to report any acts of violence that they witness especially against women.

The Human Services and Social Security Minister also reminded that the Family Violence Act has provisions to support females who want to leave abusive relationships, adding that the State also provides shelter for those with no support and nowhere to go.

See below for the full statement made by Minister Vindhya Persaud: This kind of senseless killing robbing children of their mothers, and families of their daughters and siblings and the world of bright lights continues to plague our country. This is heinous and honestly, nothing warrants killing and abuse. We may have all the systems in place for services, reporting, [and] awareness but it will not stop until people’s mindset changes: Men: Let her go if the relationship is unhealthy plagued by jealousy, or she wants to move on or… or… whatever the reason.. beating, killing abusing will never be right. Women: Leave and stay away from perpetrators of violence; yes, even if you have children… They are not going to change if they are beating, raping or abusing you… killing might be next… the red flags are red flags… The Family Violence Act has provisions to support you if you want to leave and the State Provides shelter.

Family — whether his or hers – if you know there is violence, don’t dismiss it for any reason, nothing is worse than waking up to the news that another woman was killed.

Everyone: We can blame many things, but if we see it [and] it’s wrong – Report it… and support the survivor… This cannot be fixed by any one person or agency… Violence is too embedded in the psyche and the culture of how we deal with conflict and emotions… We have to keep supporting and working with everyone around us to not see that as an option no matter the situation.

Another beautiful life lost, a child loses… and a nation loses too…

