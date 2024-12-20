‘If it was Granger at State House, Warraus wouldn’t have gotten help’ – Jagdeo

A group of Warrau people from Venezuela, who travelled from Region Two to Georgetown last week seeking help, have been making headlines with the Alliance For Change (AFC) using them to gain political mileage.

During his press conference on Thursday, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said the AFC continues to pedal misinformation.

“Somehow they made up a story that the President first invited the Warraus to come down to Georgetown, then, secondly, they shifted to someone from the Office of the President invited the Warraus to come down. That was false…nobody invited the Warraus to come. Then they argued that the Warraus came to Georgetown and nobody took care of them,” Jagdeo outlined.

The group showed up at State House where President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali through his aide-de-camp, Lieutenant Colonel Earl Edghill, assisted the group including by providing them with hampers, meals and transportation to return to Essequibo.

Jagdeo said if it was the former President David Granger occupying State House, the Warraus would not have received any assistance.

“If it was Granger there at State House, trust me, the Warraus wouldn’t have seen anybody, they would’ve had to go back without any help,” Jagdeo contended.

Referring to the AFC Leader Nigel Hughes’ move to “dump” the group at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Jagdeo said this is typical of the AFC.

“Once he realised there is nothing to be gained politically from it, he just dumped them again like they did with their supporters during 2015 to 2020,” Jagdeo said.

The Warraus were eventually transported to Parika using a bus from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Whilst at Parika, they were fed, housed for the night, provided with breakfast the following day and then transported to Essequibo to return to their homes.

