‘If it had rained, it would have been the same circumstances’ – Pollard

Captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) Kieron Pollard has spoked about last night’s incident at the Guyana National Stadium which resulted in a floodlight failure impacting the game between his team and the Barbados Royals in the first Eliminator of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

“You prepare for any circumstances. Obviously if rain had fell or something like that, it would have been the same sort of instances where you have to gear up and be prepared to play. At the end of it, once the lights was on…we’re always ready and wiling to play within the rules and regulations of the game….It tend to happen and it happens. Obviously, they had a target of 60 to chase and you know, well-batted by Miller,” Pollard said during the post-match interview.

An unfortunate floodlight failure at the stadium saw a reduced over match in the eliminator game of the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Royals was propelled to an exhilarating victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders, to book a spot in Friday’s Qualifier 2, against the loser of tonight’s Qualifier 1.

A two-hour delay whilst the light was fixed saw the Barbados Royals set a revised target of 60 runs in five overs. The Royals made short work of the chase, David Miller almost single-handedly getting his side over the line with four balls to spare by hitting a brutal 17 ball fifty that included five sixes and three fours.

Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and batted first, amassing 168/3 off 19.1 overs before the lights went out. Nicholas Pooran scored a masterful 91 not out off 60 balls to anchor their efforts with captain Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell adding support at the end of the innings with 17 and 20 runs respectively.

It has since been explained that the floodlight failure was due to a fault in the underground cables.

