Iconic veteran Guyanese broadcaster passes on

Iconic veteran Guyanese broadcaster of Radio Demerara, Ishri Singh has passed away in New York City at the age of 89. He was popularly known for hosting Indian musical and cultural programs.

In fact, he hosted the program “Aap ki Khushie” – for your pleasure – on Sundays at 13:30h when half of Guyana waited anxiously to hear his mellifluous baritone as much as the Bollywood songs. He was known as the “man with the golden voice”.

He migrated to the United States in the early 1980’s and became a fixture on Spotlight TV with his daughter Tanuja Raghoo.