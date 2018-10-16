ICC Women’s World T20: Period for vending opens at Providence

The organizers for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T20 which opens on November 9 at Providence are in the process to doling out vending concessions for interested entrepreneurs.

The oganizers said they are creating a ‘close to home’ environment for spectators to feel comfortable while enjoying matches in the first ever standalone Women’s World T20 and are reaching out to local vendors.

According to ICC WWT20 Logistics Officer (Guyana) Monica Sharma, persons or companies may apply for the exciting opportunities to become either roaming vendors, small or medium scale vendors for the entire tournament.

Sharma further noted that once persons sign on to all of the match days they will be given the opportunity to sell at the Warm-Up matches at no additional cost.

“We want to have the Guyanese-feel when viewing the matches at Providence so we definitely need local flavours to be incorporated. We need the best creole dishes, burgers, hot dogs, plantain chip, pastries, nuts and more. We are looking to ensure the true Guyanese experience and our food is a sure way to achieve that,” Sharma stated.

While marking out concession areas in the stands at Providence, Sharma made it clear that “The window period is now open for all persons interested in sales at the upcoming WWT20 but will close on Friday October 26.” This will allow the organizers and vendors to adequately prepare for the 13 matches.

In addition to official tournament matches on November 9, 11, 13, 15, and 17 there are official warm up matches scheduled for November 4, 6 and 7 all at Providence.

Persons looking to establish or continue their businesses in the field must contact the Guyana Cricket Board on 227-7130 or Monica Sharma on 600-2223 for full details including price.

Ten of the world’s best female cricket teams will be batting for the title which is currently in the grasp of hosts, Windies from November 9 to 24.

Other than Guyana, preliminary matches will also be played in St Lucia while the semi-finals and finals are slated for Antigua.