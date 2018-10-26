IAC congratulates Chanderpaul on receipt of Honorary Doctorate

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) has offered its congratulations to the outstanding Guyanese and West Indian Test Cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul on his being awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the West Indies, “as a result of his long, dedicated and immense service to West Indies cricket, both at home and abroad”.

The IAC, in 2010, had presented Chanderpaul with a special IAC award at the organization’s Grand Cultural Mela at the National Park.

In a statement issued today (Friday), the IAC said it hopes that this eminent Guyanese can continue to inspire youthful cricketers in Guyana and throughout the Caribbean.

“The IAC understands that the University of Guyana will be awarding honorary doctorates for the very first time, and four persons have been identified for this award; and, therefore, the IAC is requesting the University of Guyana to include Shivnarine Chanderpaul amongst its recipients”, the release added.

“The IAC extends its best wishes to Shivnarine Chanderpaul and hopes that the Ministry of Social Cohesion Department of Culture, Youth and Sport can employ the services of this unquestionably great Guyanese for the advancement of cricket in this country especially given the poor state of West Indies cricket”.