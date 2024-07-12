“I was not detained nor interrogated” – Min. Bharrat

Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat has denied misleading reports that he was detained and interrogated at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Earlier today, seasoned journalist Enrico Woolford posted on his Facebook page that the minister was escorted and questioned by Federal agents at the JFK Airport upon his arrival there on Thursday evening.

When contacted, however, Bharrat told the INews that he was neither “detained nor interrogated.” In fact, he stated that he was heading to the United States on an emergency trip to see his father, who is currently hospitalised.

The minister subsequently took to social media to extend wishes for his father’s speedy recovery and thanked the US authorities for their “kind courtesies and professionalism” in expediting the immigration clearance process so that he could rush to his family.

--- ---