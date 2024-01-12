“I try to teck out de magazine and de weapon go off” – suspect says in shooting of 5-Y-O

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

UPDATE 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗲 ‘𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱’ 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗳𝘂𝗹

The five-year-old child underwent a surgery at the Linden Hospital Complex yesterday afternoon and the operation was successful. A warhead was removed from her throat and it was handed over to the Police. The child remains at the hospital in a stable condition.

The warhead was photographed, marked and sealed, and will be escorted to the GPF’s Ballistics Section for analysis.

Also, at about 17:15hrs yesterday afternoon, a Detective Inspector and other ranks in the Division arrested the suspect at the Mackenzie bridge: Shemar Ceasar called ‘Mama’, a 24-year-old Taxi driver of Half Mile, Wismar Linden.

He was immediately escorted to his apartment, where a search was conducted in his presence, but nothing of evidential value was found.

The suspect was then escorted to Mackenzie Police Station, where his hands were swabbed for gun powder residue.

Between 19:09hrs and 19:30hrs last evening, detectives conducted a video and audio interview with the suspect at Mackenzie Police Station.

Prior to the interview the suspect was told of his rights, and of an allegation that he, on Wednesday 10th January, 2024 at Half Mile Wismar Linden, discharged a loaded firearm with intent, and caused injury to the five-year-old child who lives in the apartment next to his.

The suspect was cautioned in accordance with the Judges Rules and in his reply he said, among other things, “Officer, is me friend (name withheld) bring de gun and gee me fu keep last night and I try to teck out de magazine and de weapon go off”.

He was asked several questions and he answered accordingly. The entire interview was video and audio recorded.

The suspect was asked about the weapon and he claimed that he went at the Four Corner and gave it back to his friend. Police are currently making efforts to contact the ‘friend’.

Investigations continue.

