“I strongly believe in the product of Guyana & I intend to serve my country always” – young professional Phillipe Walker

Twenty-seven-year-old Phillipe Ignatious Walker has impressive academic qualifications and skills in multiple fields, including in science, mathematics, law, international relations and education; and he remains dedicated to contributing to Guyana’s development rather than seeking opportunities abroad, where he could likely earn more.

“I strongly believe in the product of Guyana and people of Guyana, and intend to serve my country always,” the young professional asserted during an interview with this publication.

According to Walker, he prefers to prioritise long-term development over short-term rewards.

Grounded in his vision for national progress, this outstanding young man has said, “It is not all sunshine and flowers every day, but the bigger picture outweighs the short-term vision.”

This statement reflects the maturity and understanding of the 27-year-old Walker, who is currently pursuing the Legal Education Certificate at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago, the prerequisite to practise as an attorney in Guyana and in the Anglophone Caribbean.

Already, he is armed with several degrees from the University of Guyana (UG), including the Bachelor of Social Science in International Relations, a Bachelor of Laws, and a post-graduate Diploma in Education (Secondary). Besides these, he holds a Master of Science in Educational Leadership and Administration from Walden University in Minnesota, USA, has taught physics and mathematics, and has been a Programme Manager at one of the Government’s flagship initiatives, the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Aspirations

Young Walker’s decision to so diversely qualify himself is not the product of caprice or whimsy. His aspiration is to one day become President of Guyana, and he is pursuing that goal with a single-minded focus and a strategic mindset. By pursuing various avenues of education, leadership, and public service, Walker is not just enhancing his qualifications, but is positioning himself to become, in the future, a leader capable of navigating the complex challenges of governing a nation.

“I have always aspired to be the President of Guyana, since I was a tender age. That passion has not changed. This is the reason that I seek to educate myself widely, for I believe that to aspire to such an honourable position, then I myself must be a worthy candidate,” he explained.

Academic and professional journey



Walker, who attended the St Margaret Primary School and the Queen’s College, had been a top performer at both institutions. He was a science student throughout his secondary school life, and had even registered for the Medicine Programme at UG, but after much thought, had opted to study International Relations instead.

“I looked through the UG listings to see which programmes are done at night, and it was either International Relations or Public Management. Thinking that the life of a diplomat would be fun, I opted to do it. And four years later, I had no regrets. Lecturers like Mr. Ceres and Ms. Anderson brought IR to life, and made me recognise that IR is one of the most distinguished forms of service to one’s country; as you represent your country beyond its borders to the highest level possible,” Walker explained.

While studying at UG, Walker was employed as a mathematics and physics teacher at his alma mater; and after graduating with his first degree, he had contemplated staying in the teaching profession.

“I enjoyed teaching, and had a good career and wanted to advance my teaching methods and testing skills. As such, I signed up for the post-grad programme. It was also during Covid-19, and the University had switched to an online delivery mode. That was one year of intense work, but it taught me so much about being a more effective educator through the assessment methods I used, the mindset of learners, and the other technical skills of being a teacher,” Walker explained.

Pursuing his Masters degree at Walden University was no easy feat, the young man recalled.

“It was very expensive, more than US$20,000, but I was committed to advancing my professional career,” he explained.

On why he pursued law, Walker said the inspiration came from a conversation with Education Minister Priya Manickchand in February 2021.

“I went to the office of the Minister of Education, who had previously met me when I was a Youth Parliamentarian in 2015 and from my CSEC performance in 2013. I was there to talk about my career, and how I was having burnout from teaching, so she asked me what would I like to do. I indicated that I always wanted to try law, as I thought it would be a good fit for someone who aspired to be President. Her response of “Why not law, then?” set me on this path that I am on now. I signed up that same evening, as applications were open, and I did not look back,” he detailed.

“I fell in love with law. People always conflate being a lawyer with being a liar. I remember sitting in a lecture and my professor so eloquently saying that everyone has the right to justice, and being accused does not mean guilt. It really made me think differently, and that is when I had a whole change in mindset. Law in its purest form is the mechanism by which true justice can be achieved, and I wanted to be a part of such a mechanism,” Walker outlined.

GOAL



Walker said he started working at GOAL in March 2021, and he was primarily responsible for enrollment.

“I was there from before the launch to the realisation of the 20,000 scholars mark; which, as you know, happened more than two years before the expected target. I was part of drafting the vision, mission, and values of GOAL; and to this day, I am deeply proud to have been associated with this remarkable initiative of His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali,” Walker declared.

“I was able to travel the length and breadth of Guyana, to villages most Guyanese probably did not know existed, and see how excited people were to sign up for tertiary education. These were people who did not have the opportunity, and were finally able to have their chance to go from a certificate to a doctorate. The hope I saw in their eyes, and the enthusiasm shown through their questions and willingness to sign up swelled my heart. I was so proud to be Guyanese and to live in this era,” he disclosed.

“I was also very proud to respond to those who doubted the initiative. In the beginning, there were the sceptics. I am sure there still are; but the amount of people that came around to GOAL — that it is truly a household name in every part of Guyana — is mindboggling, and I can’t wait to read the book about how revolutionary this initiative is,” Walker revealed.

But GOAL, he recalled, was also a lot of hard work. “My colleagues and I worked very long hours, and so did the ministers. I remember how many late nights and early mornings Minister (Sonia) Parag, then Minister of Public Service, and a small team of us would be pouring over the database and going on outreaches to ensure that every part of Guyana was represented on this initiative,” he disclosed.

“I would say GOAL impacted me just as much as I impacted it. I was a humble servant that got to see persons achieve their higher education in unprecedented numbers. For that, I am privileged to have played a role in that,” he declared.

Faith and support



Walker, who was raised in Georgetown, is the only child of his parents: Dhurpati Sukhdeoji, a market vendor, and Eon Walker, a private sector worker. According to the young man, his parents will always be his pillars.

“I did not grow up privileged, but I was really loved, and my parents always believed in me. They always assured me that I could be anything or do anything, regardless of where I started. My father would, and continues to, use an analogy of climbing a mountain. He would say that when you begin your climb, it is the hardest and it almost seems insurmountable, but once you keep at it, taking the necessary rest on the way, you would have reached the top without knowing,” Walker fondly recalled.

His strong Christian faith has also gotten him through some trying times in life.

“Like many persons, I suffer from self-doubt. It’s been a lot of imposter syndrome. To overcome this, I relied heavily on my Christian faith. Serving in church, and being in a faith community which helps you to see that God should be part of all things that you do, really helped me to surrender my doubt and my shortcomings to Him who actually has control over all things. I could not have otherwise been successful,” Walker attested.

Proud to be Guyanese



At the end of it all, Walker has said, he would always remain immensely proud to be a Guyanese.

“I just always remember being extremely passionate about Guyana and our social affairs. I would read the newspapers and all the history books I could find, and also watch the available documentaries. It made me proud to be Guyanese, and also made me sure that I wanted to stay to contribute to the development of Guyana,” Walker disclosed.

Advice



His advice to other young, talented and educated individuals contemplating their career paths is: “Do not go down a path that has been thrusted onto you, or one that you might later regret. Read extensively about what your prospective career might be like, and speak to people in the industry. Simultaneously, remember that not everyone’s experience is the same. Also, do not be afraid to branch into a wide array of areas. You do not have to be limited to traditional areas of focus. Go into agriculture while also doing accounting. There is no rule on what you should do, or limit to what you can do. Just ensure you are happy with your choices, and work hard in that field.”

