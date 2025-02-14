‘I have no control over what he says’ – Norton shies away from condemning David Hinds’ derogatory remarks against Afro-Guyanese

Opposition Leader and Leader of the Peoples National Congress (PNC) Aubrey Norton has refused to condemn leader of his party’s coalition partner, David Hinds of the Working Peoples Alliance (WPA), over his derogatory remarks towards African Guyanese.

“I have no say or control over what Mr Hinds says,” Norton told reporters when asked about the situation during his party’s press conference on Friday.

Hinds, during his “Politics 101” programme, hurled a series of insults at Afro-Guyanese, calling them “lick bottoms,” “house slaves,” and “sell outs”, among others.

These comments were seen as a direct attack on the dignity of Afro-Guyanese who are exercising their democratic right to support a political party of their choice.

According to Norton, he is not entirely familiar with what Hinds had said.

“I didn’t check the details of what he said. I heard people commenting and if what I heard is true, I would have chosen different language,” Norton stated.

The Opposition Leader added that, “one cannot or should not decide that they have the right to determine what somebody says or how they say it.”

The PNC and the WPA have teamed up to contest this year’s general and regional elections.

Though Hinds has already faced strong condemnation over his remarks, none came from any senior leaders from the opposition, including the Alliance For Change (AFC).

