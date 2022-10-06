“I can’t even sleep good in the night” – mother of 2 brutally chopped by ex-boyfriend

A 31-year-old father went berserk on Sunday evening, chopping the mother of his two children in the face after she ended their recently-renewed relationship. The man then made good his escape.

In an interview with this publication on Wednesday, 23-year-old Rezana Rahaman, a vendor at the Corriverton Municipal Market, said that she has two children with her ex-boyfriend and they were together for eight years, but separated some two years ago.

She said although the man had moved on and was living with another woman, both she and he did not fully end things.

“It’s been two years now he has been living with someone else, but it’s been two months since I cut off from him and stopped talking to him, stop having any contact with him,” she said.

The woman said since she discontinued all communication with the man, he began stalking her and sending her various threats. On Sunday, she said she was told that the man had been looking for her all day, but she paid no heed.

However, around 11:40h on Sunday, she went to a bar and was hanging out with friends when the man appeared at the location. She said he told her that he had left his motorcycle at her house and he wanted to collect it.

“I went home and I didn’t see the motorcycle and after I did not see the motorcycle, I got into an argument with him and I told him that his motorcycle is not there and I don’t want him at my house; I can’t encourage him there and because of that, he started to pull a knife on me,” she explained.

Rahaman added that she was accused of having another partner, but she did not respond to the allegations.

“I took out my phone to call the Police and he scramble the phone from me and run away. I open the door to go to my next-door neighbour, because my neighbour is the Police and he run in back upstairs and take a knife and push it between his two fingers and came and slashed me on my face and run to my brother’s bicycle and get away,” she said.

Rahaman said after she was chopped, she began bleeding profusely, and people started coming to her rescue. She was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where she received 28 stitches for the injuries. A report was subsequently made to the Springlands Police Station.

Pictures seen by this publication of the wound revealed that it was close to one inch in depth almost exposing her cheekbones.

Since the incident, the woman has now moved to the courts to secure a restraining order against the man, whom she claims is still stalking her.

On Wednesday, the woman approached the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court to get a restraining order preventing the man from coming into contact with her two children .

The court has also issued an arrest warrant for the suspect whose address was given as Port Mourant.

Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus said the Police were on the hunt for the suspect who remained in hiding.

Meanwhile, the woman said she was hoping that the man was arrested soon, since she was fearful for her life.

“I want to get justice and I want them to find him, because he is walking out there free and I have to make moves. I have to go to the hospital every day to get dressing and I have to go to the station, because I want something to come out of this story.”

“I can’t even sleep good in the night, because I don’t know if he creasing [spying on] me. He can even come and kill me, because I don’t know when he got my face if he was aiming for my throat.

“The Magistrate sent out an arrest warrant for him and told me to return on November 7, and if they catch him before they would keep him in remand until that date,” Rahaman detailed.

Not true

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, the suspect claimed that Rahaman was not truthful.

“Will talk my story later she lie ok. We went out and drink together and go home together, but her old man make her pushing things on me. Me will never do that to her: she have kids for me but will talk about everything before coming suicide or get jail,” the post read.

Rahaman in response to the post said the man was fabricating stories to cover himself.