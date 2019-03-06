“I am not very optimistic” – Jagdeo says ahead of talks with Granger

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo moments ago arrived at the Ministry of the Presidency for a high-level meeting with President David Granger.

“I am not very optimistic,” he told reporters as he made his way into the compound. The Opposition Leader said he is only “here because of the people of Guyana.”

The two leaders are expected to talk about preparations for the General and Regional Elections, which was triggered following the passage of the no-confidence motion against the Government on December 21, 2018.

Jagdeo is accompanied by former Attorney General Anil Nandlall, and former junior Finance Minister Juan Edghill as well as presidential candidate Irfaan Ali.

As the two politicians deliberate, several concerned citizens stood outside of the Ministry, urging both leaders to make decisions in the interest of the country and its people.

They displayed placards which read “This is an opportunity to show political maturity”, “Our Constitution is not a toy, Don’t Play with It”, and “Be Mature, Work together for a Better Guyana”.

Prior to the meeting, the Opposition Leader laid out several proposals for the Head-of-State’s consideration.

Jagdeo said if President Granger finds favour with the proposals, the Parliamentary Opposition will lend its support to vote for an extension of the elections deadline, in order to avert a constitutional crisis which would arise if the country does not head to the polls before March 21, 2019.