‘I am not required to make an announcement now’ – Pres. Granger on dissolution of Parliament

With pressure mounting for President David Granger to dissolve parliament, in preparation for the March 2, 2020 elections, the Head-of-State has contended that he is not obligated to do so now.

“I am not required to make an announcement at this stage. I will be advised by my Cabinet when an announcement could be made. I am aware of the Constitutional requirement and right now, we are not in default, when the time is right I will make such an announcement but right now, I am not in default, the Cabinet is not in default, the Government is not in default,” he said during an interview on local radio programme “Hot Seat”.

The Head-of-State previously contended that he will not dissolve parliament in case the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) needs more money for prepare for the polls, or another other emergencies.

During the radio programme today, President Granger reiterated this stance.

““We need to keep the Parliament open in the case of emergency. If funding is needed, we need to go back to the Parliament so I know what I am doing. I know what I am doing.”

GECOM has already indicated that it has enough funds for next year’s elections.