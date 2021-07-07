“I am not adverse of criticism” – Benn calls NCM against him a “stunt”

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn says the no-confidence motion filed against him by the APNU+AFC Opposition is nothing but a “stunt”.

Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon yesterday filed two no-confidence motions with the Clerk of the National Assembly against Benn and Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony.

During an interview with a social media commentator today, Benn contended that “this no-confidence motion against Frank and myself, it’s a stunt, I see it as a stunt. It is intended to deflect, to make oblique attacks, to not have persons, the public pay attention to the security issues, in our case which we’ve been taking condign action on.”

Minister Benn made it clear that he is not adverse of criticism and he welcomes to opportunity to defend himself in the National Assembly.

“I am not adverse of criticism, in fact, I welcome it. It gives me the opportunity to review my actions, the actions undertaken by the Ministry’s policy and even down to the individual misdemeanors and sometimes very bad things which happens in relation to some Units of the Services which fall under the Ministry. So I have no difficulty in being criticised,” he expressed.

However, he admitted that he could improve on his communication. “In respect of the issue of being more communicative…I would admit that I’ve been fairly averse to coming out and saying things which will invoke irrational responses and I think even now, the fact that we’re talking, perhaps relates to a recent statement I made in respect of things Mr Harmon himself said.”

But the Minister contended that his record so far as head of the country’s security sector has been successful.

“In terms of our records here in the Ministry, we have repeatedly said…serious crime in Guyana has gone down by 22%, that’s a fact, it’s a fact that cannot be set aside. Road deaths have gone down by 30%…most of the other statistics have shown reduction,” the Minister said.

The Minister also confessed that “perhaps we didn’t pay enough attention to what was going on last year and the previous year in terms of crime. But now and rightfully so, we can focus on the real and proper issues which affect the daily lives of our Guyanese.”

“Is it of crime, insecurity, upsets in the community, even misdemeanors, traffic safety, we can focus on these things now, and I’m glad otherwise that we are going to have this debate because it brings us properly into focus on what we should have been doing all the time, not attempting to steal the elections in case of the Opposition last year.”

The Home Affairs Minister explained that he along with other security leaders are aware of the issues affecting the sector, many of which are not new matters. He assured that the government is continuously working to improve the security sector.

“I think we are having success. We know where we are having serious gaps and deficiencies, we know what we have in respect of our Forces…the lack of mobility, the lack of integrity, the question of corruption, we know what we are dealing with and we are working on those issues,” he assured.