‘I am happy with our advice’ – Norton has no remorse for misleading Mocha squatters

It was the parliamentary opposition – comprising the Peoples National Congress (PNC) – that encouraged squatters at Cane View/Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) from refusing government’s offer of compensation for removing them from State lands they were illegally occupying, to pave the way for developmental activities.

Moreover, it was the parliamentary opposition that encouraged those persons to take the government to court – a battle which they outright lost and are now left homeless.

President Dr Irfaan Ali has since said that the government remains willing to work with those squatters.

But Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, who is also the Leader of the PNC, has indicated that he nor his party has any remorse for misleading the squatters. Additionally, despite the court ruling that the lands which they occupy belong to the State, Norton is again urging those persons to hold out their challenge to the government for occupancy of those lands.

During his party’s press conference today, Norton was asked if he had any remorse for the advice he gave the squatters, considering the situation they are now faced with.

“I don’t follow your logic but I disagree with your conclusion,” he told the reporter in response.

He went on to add that “I am extremely happy that we advised them to seek adequate compensation.” He noted too, “as far as we are concerned, we gave good advice to them.”

Norton is holding out that the compensation offered by government was not adequate. This is despite the fact that those squatters who accepted government’s help have benefitted from titled lands as well as compensation amounting to some $250 million, according to Attorney General Anil Nandlall.

Meanwhile, despite the few squatters who have lost their challenge against the government, President Dr Irfaan Ali has said his administration remains willing to help them.

Asked what advice he would give to the squatters now, Norton said he would encourage them to insist that they get back the lands from which they were removed.

“I’m saying to the people, engage him but on the condition that he giving y’all back those lands,” the Opposition Leader said.

